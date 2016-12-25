Iran’s unique medicines ready to flood market

The Islamic Republic of Iran produces ninety-five per cent of the medicines needed to treat patients inside the country, while fifty per cent of the raw materials are also made in Iran. Next on the list are new lines of drugs to treat certain types of cancer, multiple sclerosis and diabetes and the first target is the Middle East’s 400 million-strong population.

Earlier this year, the director of the Iranian Society of Manufacturers and Exporters of Medical Biotech Products, Amir Hossein Karagah, stated that Iran had high capacities in producing biological medical products, and that his country currently exports to Malaysia, Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia, among others.

The Islamic Republic of Iraq has announced recently that in the last few years, over a dozen biological drugs have been produced, meaning that the country is well on the way to self-sufficiency as regards the production of medicines – in fact 96 per cent of the medicines used to treat patients inside Iran are produced internally, along with 50 per cent of the raw materials. It also enables Iran to compete with important international firms, increasing income as Teheran eyes up the Middle East as the next stage of its exportation program – a market with 400 million inhabitants.

– See more at: http://www.pravdareport.com/business/companies/05-12-2016/136349-iran_medicines-0/#sthash.3GMzPHMJ.dpuf