Earthquake Rocks Southern Iran

VOA – A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook southern Iran’s Fars province early Friday, killing four Afghan farm workers. The quake hit the village of Saifabad near the town of Khonj, about 1,000 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran. The governor of Fars province told state television that rescuers are looking for other victims in the thinly populated region.

Iran lies on major fault lines and experiences frequent quakes.

A 2003 earthquake killed more than 25,000 people and flattened the historic city of Bam.