Apple Cuts CEO Pay, Citing Performance

Apple’s annual sales in 2016 were $216.6 billion, some 3.7 percent lower than the target of $223.6 billion, according to a company regulatory filing. Operating income was closer to target at $60 billion, just off .5 percent from the $60.3 billion target.

Much of the decline in sales and profits stem from a slowing market for the company’s iPhone.

The company’s stock was flat over the 2016 fiscal year that ended in September.