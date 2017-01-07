Apple Cuts CEO Pay, Citing Performance
January 7, 2017 by Editor
VOA – Due to lower profits and revenues, company executives received 89.5 percent of their cash incentive, compared to 2015 when they received 100 percent. For Cook, that meant he received $8.75 million in 2016 compared to $10.28 million in 2015. According to the filing, Cook’s pay package is made up of a base salary of $3 million, up from $2 million last year. He also got $5.37 million in non-equity incentive pay, down from $8 million. Cook also got $377,719 in other compensation.
Apple’s annual sales in 2016 were $216.6 billion, some 3.7 percent lower than the target of $223.6 billion, according to a company regulatory filing. Operating income was closer to target at $60 billion, just off .5 percent from the $60.3 billion target.
Much of the decline in sales and profits stem from a slowing market for the company’s iPhone.
The company’s stock was flat over the 2016 fiscal year that ended in September.
Comments