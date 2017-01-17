Iran President Says He Will Not Renegotiate Nuclear Deal

VOA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday he would not consider renegotiating the Iran nuclear deal with the incoming Trump administration, which has repeatedly denounced the deal. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on the first anniversary of the deal’s signing, Rouhani said there would be “no sense” in trying to renegotiate it now. “The nuclear deal is finished, it has been approved by the U.N. Security Council and has become an international document,” he said. “It is a multilateral accord and there is no sense in renegotiating it.”

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the nuclear deal, most recently in an interview Sunday with the Times of London, saying, “I’m not happy with the Iran deal. I think it’s one of the worst deals ever made.”

The deal, struck last year between Iran and several western nations, limits Iran’s uranium enrichment abilities in exchange for the loosening of sanctions on the country.

Though he did not mention Trump by name, U.S. President Barack Obama warned in a statement on Monday against ripping up the deal, which he said has shown “significant and concrete results.”

“The United States must remember that this agreement was the result of years of work, and represents an agreement between the world’s major powers — not simply the United States and Iran,” Obama said.

During his presidential campaign, Trump often insisted he would renegotiate the deal, though he declined in the interview Sunday to divulge his specific plans for dealing with Iran.

EU and British officials also said this week they would not support a renegotiation of the deal.