Iran Says Not Worried, Has Options if Trump Axes Nuclear Deal
January 19, 2017 by Editor
The deal was negotiated by Iran and the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, and enshrined in a legally binding U.N. resolution. It imposed limits on the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for lifting U.N. economic sanctions.
Asked what Iran will do If Trump’s government walks away from the deal, Zarif said, “President Trump likes surprises and we will make him surprised.” Pressed on what he meant, he laughed and said, “It won’t be a surprise anymore if I tell you.”
Trump, who will be inaugurated Friday, has strongly criticized the Iran deal, vowing at times during the presidential campaign either to walk away from it or to renegotiate it.
The United Nations, the European Union and other key players in the nuclear deal have supported Iran’s position, saying at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday that the pact is working and must be maintained to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
