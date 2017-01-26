Britain’s May: US, Britain Can ‘Lead Together Again’
“So as we rediscover our confidence together — as you renew your nation just as we renew ours — we have the opportunity, indeed the responsibility, to renew the special relationship for this new age. We have the opportunity to lead, together, again,” May will say, according excerpts of her prepared remarks.
Both leaders have taken steps to reform their international relations, particularly through trade. Britain’s exit from the EU and Trump’s withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership will necessitate negotiating new trade agreements throughout the world.
May’s plan for the EU exit includes placing a priority on controlling immigration, though she has not yet announced the proposed policy in detail.
Her visit comes as Trump signed an executive order to construct a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and prepared another instituting a freeze on admitting refugees and an entry ban for people from a group of seven Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East and Africa.
