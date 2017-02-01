Sleep Deprivation Weakens Immune System

This study used “real world” conditions, according to researchers, which showed “for the first time that chronic short sleep shuts down programs involved in immune response of circulating white blood cells.”

“The results are consistent with studies that show when sleep-deprived people are given a vaccine, there is a lower antibody response and if you expose sleep deprived people to a rhinovirus they are more likely to get the virus,” Watson said. “This study provides further evidence of sleep to overall health and well-being particularly to immune health.”

Citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers said Americans are, on average, sleeping 1.5 to two hours less than the optimal amount, while one in three Americans sleeps less than six hours per night.

“Modern society, with its control of light, omnipresent technology and countless competing interests for time, along with the zeitgeist de-emphasizing sleep’s importance, has resulted in the widespread deprioritization of sleep,” researchers wrote in the study.