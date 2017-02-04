Mattis: No Plans for More Troops in Middle East Over Iran Actions

VOA – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the country is not immediately considering increasing troops in the Middle East in response to what he called Iran’s “misbehavior,” but warned that Washington and the world cannot ignore Iran’s actions. In comments made at a news conference during a visit to Japan Saturday, Mattis called Iran the “biggest state sponsor of terrorism,” and said much of the rest of the world is watching. He said, however, that despite the capability for the U.S. to send more forces to the Middle East, “right now, I don’t think it’s necessary.” On Friday, the United States took its first steps in backing up tough talk about Iran, slapping new sanctions on 13 individuals and 12 entities linked to Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its proxies across the Middle East.

The targets include Iranian support networks in China and the United Arab Emirates that have been working to help Tehran obtain technology and materials needed to advance its ballistic missile program.

The Treasury Department said sanctions were also levied on individuals and networks working with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force and the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

“These are just initial steps in response to Iranian provocative behavior,” a senior administration official warned, calling Iran’s recent behavior “not sustainable, not acceptable.”

“Iran has a choice to make,” the official added. “We will work positively with Iran when it abides by its international commitments while underscoring our commitment to aggressively counter Iran’s destabilizing activities.”

‘Clear threat’

Friday’s actions came as a result of what U.S. officials described as an ongoing process that included consultations with key U.S. agencies and also U.S. allies.

But officials said the trigger was Iran’s January 29 test of a ballistic missile, which was “in defiance” of a U.N. resolution barring Iran from engaging in such tests.

A second senior administration official described Sunday’s launch as “a clear threat to regional security.”

The new sanctions are a culmination of the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive stance with Tehran, following a presidential campaign in which then-candidate Donald Trump said he was willing to rip up the nuclear deal former President Barack Obama and other world leaders negotiated with Iran.

Earlier this week, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced the U.S. was “officially putting Iran on notice.”

Earlier Friday, Trump took to Twitter to warn Iran directly.