US Appeals Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump Travel Ban

VOA – A man walks up the steps of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building, Feb. 9, 2017, in San Francisco. A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration’s immigration policy. The three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco unanimously declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the United States.

“We hold that the government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury,” a statement issued by the appeals court panel said.

The Justice Department said that it was “reviewing the decision and considering its options,” following the announcement.

In its ruling, the appeals court said the government presented no evidence to explain the urgent need for the executive order to take effect immediately.

The judges noted compelling public interests on both sides. “On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies.

“And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination,” they ruled.

“See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake,” the president tweeted shortly after the court announced its decision. A short time later, he complained to reporters at the White House that the court made a “political decision,” and said his administration eventually will win the case “very easily.”