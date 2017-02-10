Trump’s America: Are things as bad as he says?

During his presidential campaign, and since taking office, Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of the dangers facing the United States. "I have learned a lot in the past two weeks," he told a meeting of police officers in Washington DC on Wednesday. "Terrorism is a far greater threat than the people of our country understand. I'm going to take care of it." His comments came as the legal battle continued over his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations. Not putting the ban in place would mean the US "can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled", he said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, he also lamented inner-city violence, as well as the killing of police officers.

It is a vision of an America full of danger, with multiple threats on many fronts, encapsulated by the new president’s inaugural address referencing “American carnage”. But is it correct?

“The number of officers shot and killed in the line of duty last year increased by 56% from the year before,” President Trump said on Wednesday. And the statistic is accurate, unlike some others he has quoted in the past.

The number of officers shot and killed in the line of duty did indeed jump 56%, from 41 in 2015 to 64 last year – that’s according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

It is a stark statistic. Starker still is the fact that 21 of those officers were killed in ambush-style shootings, a 163% increase on the previous year.

However, it would be incorrect to read from this that a wave of police shootings has swept the country. Eight of those killings were in two assaults in 10 days in July 2016, in Dallas, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and occurred in the context of protests against police killings of African-Americans.

“Last year in Dallas, police officers were targeted for execution – think of this, whoever heard of this?” President Trump told the meeting of police officers.

But the targeting of police officers is not in itself a new phenomenon – it is only that 2016 had higher numbers than before. And statistics show that officers are still more likely to be shot dead responding to a domestic disturbance than any other incident.

In fact, if you look at the bigger picture, police deaths on duty have been dropping for some time.

The worst year for police deaths was 1930, when 307 died. More recently, there was a peak of 241 in 2001, largely due to the 11 September attacks.

But between 2011 and 2013, there was an almost 40% drop in police fatalities – from 177 to 109. The numbers have crept up again in the years since – up 10% in 2016 to 135 – but there is an overall pattern of decline, with the numbers now down to the levels of the 1950s.

Having said that, the likelihood of a police officer being shot dead is far higher than that of a member of the public being killed by the police.

Inner-city violence

“Right now, many communities in America are facing a public safety crisis,” President Trump told police in Washington on Wednesday. “Murders in 2015 experienced their largest single-year increase in nearly half a century.

His statement is factually correct (though he has often, wrongly, said that the murder rate was the highest it has been in nearly half a century, and even attacked the press on Tuesday for not reporting this falsehood.)

There was a 10.8% jump in nationwide murder rates from 2014 to 2015, and that represents the biggest year-to-year increase since 1970-71, according to the fact-checking website Politifact.

But it is again important to look at the longer-term trend.

The number of reported murders and rapes across the country did indeed increase from 2014 to 2015, as did robberies.

But all are still below the levels they were at 10 years ago – and are respectively 13%, 6% and 34% lower than 20 years ago (even though the population of the US has increased by 55 million in that time).