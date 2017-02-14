Trump’s typo-marred poster removed from Library of Congress store

NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — An inauguration portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump has been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress because of an obvious typo. The print of Trump, which was sold at 16.95 U.S. dollars on the Library of Congress’s website, includes a quote from the president’s November victory speech – but misspelt “too” as “to.” “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach,” the quote reads on the poster.

The page selling the print was removed Sunday evening at some point between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.local time, according to thehill.com.

On the original page, the Library of Congress described the print as one that “captures the essence of Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency of the United States.”

Social media users were quick to point out the error.