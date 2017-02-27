The Salesman wins Oscar for best foreign film allowing Asghar Farhadi to attack Donald Trump’s ‘inhuman’ travel ban

The Telegraph-The Salesman has won the foreign language film Oscar, allowing director Asghar Farhadi to attack President Donald Trump’s “inhuman” travel ban. The filmmaker boycotted the ceremony because of Mr Trump’s executive order that banned travel to the US from seven Muslim countries. Iranian astronaut Anousheh Ansari accepted the award on behalf of director Asghar Farhadi. She read the following statement from Farhadi: I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.

“[On Sunday], people from across London and beyond packed Trafalgar Square to watch a free screening of this gripping drama in a celebration of the capital as an international hub of creativity and as a beacon of diversity.

“I am so proud to have hosted this special event, showing that London is open to the world, open to creative talent and open to everyone, regardless of their background, nationality or religion,” Mr Khan concluded.

The ban not only led to Farhadi announcing that he would not attend the awards in protest of the ban, targeted toward predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, but also to an unprecedented show of solidarity between the six nominated directors in the foreign language category.

Two days before the Oscars, the six directors issued a joint statement decrying the climate of “fanaticism” in the United States. They said that no matter who won, the award would be dedicated to people working to foster “unity and understanding.”