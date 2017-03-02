Trump Details Health Law Changes He Wants; Republicans Divided

VOA – President Donald Trump has laid out changes he wants to make in U.S. health care policies, but his Republican colleagues in Congress remain divided about exactly how to repeal and then replace the national reforms championed by former president Barack Obama. Trump met Wednesday with Republican congressional leaders at the White House in a legislative strategy session, a half day after spelling out details in his address to a joint session of Congress of how he wants to repeal and revamp the Obama health law, popularly known as Obamacare.

Trump said he wants to make sure Americans with pre-existing medical conditions can still buy insurance. But rather than forcing Americans to buy medical insurance or pay a penalty if they do not, Trump said a new law should send tax credits to Americans to help them buy their own insurance policies, ones they want rather than ones he said have been “forced on them by our government.”

He also said he wants to negotiate downward the “artificially high price of drugs” Americans pay for their medical needs, give state governors more flexibility in covering medical costs for poorer people and allow purchase of insurance across state lines in an effort to force insurers to offer competitively priced policies.

Republicans have long sought to rescind the 2010 Obama law, saying its mandatory requirement to buy insurance is an unwarranted intrusion by the national government on personal rights, something Trump said “was never the right solution for our country.”