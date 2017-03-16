۲ Federal Judges Halt Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

Two U.S. federal courts have issued temporary restraining orders against President Donald Trump’s second try at using an executive order to limit who is allowed to enter the country. A judge in Hawaii blocked both the order’s suspension of refugee admissions and its ban on issuing new visas to people from a group of six countries. A federal judge in Maryland also cited Trump’s comments in issuing a separate injunction Thursday, but that ruling applies only to the visa ban portion of the executive order, and not the section on the refugee program.

Judge Derrick Watson found Wednesday that the legal challenge brought by the state of Hawaii was likely to succeed on the merits of an argument that the executive order violates the Constitution’s Establishment Clause, which requires government actions to have a primarily secular purpose.

He pointed to statements made by Trump and his associates both before and after the president was elected in November. Trump’s campaign once included a call to ban all Muslims from entering the United States, a policy that was later changed to advocating “extreme vetting” for people from countries with a link to terrorism.

Judge Watson said the case before him included “significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus driving the promulgation of the executive order and its related predecessor.”