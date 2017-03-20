FBI Director Debunks Trump Claim that Obama Wiretapped Him

VOA – FBI Director James Comey has debunked President Donald Trump’s explosive claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him in the weeks before last year’s presidential election and also confirmed that his agency is investigating whether Trump campaign aides criminally colluded with Russian interests to help Trump win.

“We don’t have any information that supports (Trump’s) tweets” claiming that Obama eavesdropped on him at his Trump Tower headquarters in New York, Comey told the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

Comey, the chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the country’s top criminal investigative agency, told the panel that because the counter-intelligence investigation of Russian efforts to interfere in the U.S. election is classified, “I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining.”

But Comey said he has been authorized by the Justice Department to confirm that the FBI probe “includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

Comey’s dramatic testimony came hours after Trump derided any suggestion that his campaign colluded with Russian interests to help him win the White House, saying it was an excuse “made up” by Democrats for losing the election.

In a string of messages on his Twitter account, Trump said that James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under former President Barack Obama, and others “stated that there is no evidence” that he had joined with Moscow to help his cause. “This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!” Trump declared.