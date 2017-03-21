Hossein Gharib, MD, MACP, MACE

He graduated from Alborz High School in Iran in 1958, received his B.S. degree from the Ohio State University in 1962 and his M.D. degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1966.

After an internship at Philadelphia General Hospital, he completed an internal medicine residency and fellowship in endocrinology and metabolism (1967–۱۹۷۱) at the Mayo Clinic. He joined the Mayo Clinic staff in 1972 and was promoted to the rank of Professor of Medicine in 1994.

Dr. Gharib is an international authority on thyroid disorders, has published more than 200 papers and has lectured at more than 350 national and international endocrine events. He has received many honors and awards, including the prestigious Paul Starr Award of the American Thyroid Association (ATA), the Distinguished Physician Award of the Endocrine Society, and Mastership of both the American College of Physicians and the American College of Endocrinology (ACE). He has served as the President of American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, the ACE, and recently, the ATA. He has published 3 endocrine textbooks, and has been an editorial board member of many journals including JCEM, Thyroid, Endocrine Practice, Acta Endocrinologica (Buc), and US Endocrinology.