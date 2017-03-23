IS Claims Responsibility for Britain Parliament Attack

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack near the British Parliament in London, which killed three people and ended when an officer shot dead the attacker. A statement posted on IS’s news agency said the attacker was a “soldier of Islamic State.” But IS did not indicate that it assisted in the planning or execution of the attack, saying the man had responded to the terror group’s call to attack civilians and the military in countries allied with the U.S.-led coalition fighting IS. One police officer and an American tourist, Kurt Cochran from Utah, have been identified among those killed. The officer was killed on the premises when he was stabbed by the attacker. Cochran succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. His wife was also badly injured in the attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May, in comments to Parliament about the attack, said the man responsible was born in Britain and was once investigated by the country’s MI-5 intelligence agency “in relation to concerns about violent extremism.” But she said he was not part of what she called the “current intelligence picture,” and that there was no prior intelligence on this plot or his motives.

She reiterated that the working assumption of investigators is that he was “inspired by Islamist ideology.”

British police have arrested eight people in connection with the attack.