Reviews Persian Fire and Steel Military History 1900-Present

By:Dr. Manouchehr M. Khorasani

The project for the book “Persian Fire and Steel: Historical Firearms of Iran” came about from Dr. Manouchehr M. Khorasani’s desire to share with the world the beauty and the sophistication of historical Persian firearms, and his respect for the skill of the craftsmen who made and decorated them, the ingenuity of the engineers who designed them, and the bravery of the people who used them.

Like his previous book, Arms and Armour from Iran, the aim of Persian Fire and Steel is to give the reader a view of these artifacts not only as instruments of war, but also as objects of art and great beauty.

This book is the result of several years of research and translation by Dr. Khorasani in several collections and archives in different countries. It is his hope that lovers of art, history, and weaponry all find in it something that speaks to them.

With over four hundred pages and hundreds of high quality photographs and illustrations describing over, Persian Fire and Steel represents one of the most comprehensive insights into the world of historical Persian firearms ever written.

Ranging from small arms to artillery, it covers everything on the subject from their manufacture to their deployment in battle as described in contemporary treatises. Many of these texts are included in this book, where they have been translated to English for the first time.

The Medieval Reception

of the Shāhnāma as a Mirror for Princes

Nasrin Askari

University of Toronto

Nasrin Askari explores the medieval reception of Firdausī’s Shāhnāma, or Book of Kings (completed in 1010 CE) as a mirror for princes.

Through her examination of a wide range of medieval sources, Askari demonstrates that Firdausī’s oeuvre was primarily understood as a book of wisdom and advice for kings and courtly elites. In order to illustrate the ways in which the Shāhnāma functions as a mirror for princes, Askari analyses the account about Ardashīr, the founder of the Sasanian dynasty, as an ideal king in the Shāhnāma.

Within this context, she explains why the idea of the union of kingship and religion, a major topic in almost all medieval Persian mirrors for princes, has often been attributed to Ardashīr.

Englisi Persian Educational Tool

for Children

Mona Kian

Mona Kiani, the author, of this new iBook series, was born in Taiwan and raised in Australia by Persian parents.

She grew up surrounded by family and friends who spoke to her in Persian, Mandarin and English. Coming of age she longed to return to her roots and engage her son in her Persian heritage, but resources were lacking.

This sparked the journey to unlock her rich and generous culture and share it with her multinational family, as well as like-minded friends.

She created an English-Persian iBook series, which are practical learning tools for English-speaking families seeking to bring alive the Persian language for their children. Covering a wide variety of topics, these books are an ideal platform to engage young minds and nurture bilingual language development using the English alphabet.

The Englisi Persian Bilingual iBook series are designed for English speaking families with family connections to Iran (mixed families with one spouse being Persian and the other English speaking descent).