American International Marathon’s runners
April 1, 2017 by Editor
VOA – Athletics Federation’s website said 28 American runners for the first International Marathon Iran have registered. The marathon is scheduled next Friday, 18 April, will be held. According to the report, hundreds of runners from other countries such as Great Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia will participate in this contest. Athletics Federation said Iran provides a facility for visa applicants in the country, but did not provide more details.
Iran last February in an act of revenge after the executive order President Trump to prohibit the entry of citizens of many countries in America, announced that the US visa will not, but after the suspension of the decree, the wrestling champions America to attend World Cup let the ship.
