Deadly Explosion Hits St. Petersburg Metro

VOA – Russian authorities say at least nine people have been killed and 50 others injured in an explosion on the metro system in the city of St. Petersburg. Russian media reported that the blast took place at the Sennaya Square metro station in the city’s center. Russia’s anti-terrorism committee says an explosive device at another St. Petersburg metro station has been deactivated.

All metro stations in Russia’s second largest city have been shut down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said investigators looking into the incident are considering all possibilities, including terrorism.

“The reasons are yet unclear so it’s early to talk about them. The investigation will tell. But, obviously, we always consider all options: grassroots and criminal, first and foremost, acts of terrorism,” he said.

Putin arrived in St. Petersburg on Monday to speak at an annual media forum sponsored by a Kremlin-backed political movement.

He offered his condolences to the relatives of those killed and injured in the blast.