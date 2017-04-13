Trump, Unorthodox as Ever, Offers Grand Bargain to Beijing

President Donald Trump appears to be offering a grand bargain to Chinese President Xi Jinping in which each would get something he dearly wants — an assurance of economic stability ahead of a critical Communist Party Congress in exchange for Chinese help in halting North Korea’s nuclear programs. The offer has come in a burst of television interviews and social media posts.

In a pair of Twitter posts this week, Trump suggested he would agree not to launch a threatened trade war with China, helping to ensure a strong domestic economy as China’s ruling party reviews Xi’s achievements and determines whether he should stay in power. All Xi has to do, Trump says, is to ‘solve the Korean problem.’