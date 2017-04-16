The California Land where no-one can live

California less travelled

Even today, California’s ever-growing population is mostly unaware that Carrizo Plain exists. The few that do know about it typically come for the many outdoor recreation opportunities that include six established hiking trails, two campgrounds, and 460 miles of country roads open to hiking, biking and horseback riding. Here, travellers can experience the landscape away from the elbow-to-elbow sightseers often found in California’s other natural areas.

The land before pioneers

The valley also has the distinction of being the largest natural grassland remaining in California. Native animals like pronghorn antelope run free on the vast, fenceless valley, and wildflowers light up the hillsides in rainbows of colour each spring.

Regardless of season, however, the plain also allows visitors to see something hard to find in Southern California: the way the region looked before it was overrun by pioneers and the cities that followed. Carrizo Plain is a unique – and perhaps final – view of an environment that humankind has long since altered.