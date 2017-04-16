The California Land where no-one can live
BBC – Despite being located less than 130 miles from downtown Los Angeles, few Americans have heard of Carrizo Plain. California’s secret escape Despite being located less than 130 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Carrizo Plain is known by few Americans. Established as a national monument in 2001, the 250,000-acre valley receives just 30,000 visitors a year. To compare, the closest entrance to popular Joshua Tree National Park is 140 miles from LA, but the park boasts 1.6 million annual visitors.
Challenging terrain
In the 18th Century, small groups of Spanish and Portuguese explorers began moving into the valley, displacing the native population. But the European settlers, desperately searching for water and farmable land, were confronted with an incredibly tough terrain.
Steep hills and badlands ravines (pictured) make up a protective barrier along the northern and southern borders of the plain, and the San Andreas Fault cuts across the land adding danger from seismic activity. The challenge of crossing this mountainous and eroded environment has made it one of the most isolated places in the state
An impenetrable barrier
The mountains that create the northern boundary of Carrizo Plain, the Temblor Range (pictured), act as an imposing wall that kept – and continues to keep – explorers and private interests from invading the region. For centuries, the range was considered virtually impassable, but in recent decades, roads have been built within the national monument – although many of them remain dirt. (Credit: Zack Frank)
Ancient rock art
While the northern Temblor Range rises as a singular wall, Caliente Range (pictured), along the plain’s southern border, is broken up into buttes and enormous rock formations. These rocks are notable for its Native American pictograph art that dates back thousands of years, as well as carvings from early settlers who added their names and the dates of their visits. (Credit: Zack Frank)
Scars on the landscape
An open, flat space extends 15 miles between the two mountain ranges and 45 miles from end to end. This plain and the surrounding peaks were created by seismic activity by the San Andreas Fault, as well as several neighbouring faults. Temblor Range (pictured) has at its base the oldest and best exposed section of the San Andreas fault line. When viewed from the air, it looks like a scar across the northern edge of the valley. (Credit: Zack Frank)
Lakes of salt
At the centre of Carrizo Plain are salt flats, of which Soda Flat (pictured) is the most prominent. On the rare occasions the valley receives rainfall, the flats fill with water and become a massive lake. Nearby, Overlook Hill viewpoint allows for stunning reflections in the water along with sweeping vistas of the massive valley.
Inhospitable terrain
A handful of historical, abandoned farms scattered through the valley document the brave, but failed attempts at making a living here. Even today, there are no inhabitants as the terrain, lack of water and isolation proved too difficult. The buildings that do remain have been left in a state of arrested decay by the Bureau of Land Management to showcase the challenging and lonely lifestyles that the dwellers once faced
California less travelled
Even today, California’s ever-growing population is mostly unaware that Carrizo Plain exists. The few that do know about it typically come for the many outdoor recreation opportunities that include six established hiking trails, two campgrounds, and 460 miles of country roads open to hiking, biking and horseback riding. Here, travellers can experience the landscape away from the elbow-to-elbow sightseers often found in California’s other natural areas.
The land before pioneers
The valley also has the distinction of being the largest natural grassland remaining in California. Native animals like pronghorn antelope run free on the vast, fenceless valley, and wildflowers light up the hillsides in rainbows of colour each spring.
Regardless of season, however, the plain also allows visitors to see something hard to find in Southern California: the way the region looked before it was overrun by pioneers and the cities that followed. Carrizo Plain is a unique – and perhaps final – view of an environment that humankind has long since altered.
