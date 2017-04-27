Trump Unveils ‘Biggest Tax Cut’ in US History

President Donald Trump called Wednesday for a dramatic cut in U.S. corporate taxes to boost job growth in the world’s largest economy and massive reforms in the country’s complex tax code that could affect millions of American taxpayers. Trump proposed cutting the U.S. corporate tax rate, the highest among the world’s industrialized nations, from 35 to 15 percent. He also called for the one-time repatriation of profits earned by American companies from their overseas operations, a measure Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said would bring back “trillions of dollars” to the U.S. that could be invested in business expansion at home.

“Job creation and economic growth is the top priority,” said chief White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a one-time Wall Street financier. “Our basic premise here is to simplify the tax system, lower rates and make it easy. We don’t want to penalize people. We want to make the system very fair. We are trying to stimulate business investment.”

Mnuchin called the proposal “the biggest tax cut” in U.S. history.