U.S. diplomats used a meeting with their Iranian counterparts to press the release of Americans being detained in Iran, the Trump administration said Thursday. It is the first public acknowledgment of direct U.S.-Iranian discussions since President Donald Trump took office. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the talks occurred on the sidelines of a meeting in Vienna this week that focused on implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. Trump has railed against the seven-nation accord that President Barack Obama’s administration led to completion in 2015. But Trump’s aides recently certified that Iran was upholding its commitment to not advance its nuclear program toward weapons capability.

Although Trump and his top advisers have publicly criticized Iran for its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Yemeni rebels and militant groups throughout the Middle East, American officials haven’t spoken about any continuation of U.S.-Iranian conversations that became routine under the Obama administration.