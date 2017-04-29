Number of US Visas to Citizens of Trump Travel Ban Nations Drops
April 29, 2017
Trump’s travel bans were later blocked by the courts.
The State Department released the data to comply with a directive from Trump asking it to publish monthly breakdowns of the number of visas issued around the world.
The department did not release data on the total number of all types of visa applications, so it is unclear whether the lower number of temporary visas for citizens of the seven countries is because of a higher rate of rejections or other
factors, such as fewer applicants or slower processing times.
A State Department official noted that “visa demand is cyclical, not uniform throughout the year, and affected by various factors at the local and international level. Visa issuance numbers tend to increase during peak travel seasons, such as during the summer and the winter holidays.”
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
March is neither a busy nor slow time for temporary visa issuances to people from the seven countries, several immigration lawyers said. Therefore, the significant drops are notable, they said.
The data is preliminary and numbers could be subject to minor revision, the State Department said.
