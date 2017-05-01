Trump Gets Tough With South Korea, Goes Easier on China

VOA – President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of South Korea, regarding THAAD and trade, could lead to a rupture in the Seoul-Washington alliance, especially if, as expected, the liberal leaning presidential candidate Moon Jae-in wins next week’s presidential election. On Sunday, Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster seemed to play down the president’s recent demand that South Korea pay $1 billion for the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Defense (THAAD) anti-missile battery currently being deployed in the rural southeastern region of the Korean Peninsula.

Defense cost sharing

McMaster spoke on Sunday with Kim Kwan-jin, the Chief of the National Security Office in South Korea, about the Seoul government’s strong objections to changing the THAAD deal made last year, in which the U.S. agreed to deploy the anti-missile battery and South Korea agreed to provide the land, infrastructure and cover operational costs.

According to a statement put out by the South Korean presidential office, the two national security advisers “reconfirmed” that the THAAD deal remains unchanged but that McMaster explained Trump’s $1 billion THAAD demand is “in line with the U.S. public expectations on defense cost burden-sharing with allies.”

During the U.S. presidential campaign Trump strongly criticized South Korea and other allies for paying less than their fair share for added security they get from the American forces stationed in their countries.

The U.S., South Korea Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) that sets defense sharing costs is up for renewal in 2019. Under the current SOFA Seoul reportedly pays over $866 million annually to Washington for the more than 28,000 American troops, including military bases, and advanced weaponry systems deployed on the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean Defense Ministry Monday declined to comment on whether Seoul is prepared to significantly increase it’s defense contributions to cover Trump’s $1 Billion THAAD demand when the new SOFA negotiations begin next year.

China praise

In addition to demanding South Korea pay $1 billion for THAAD, Trump also complained in an interview last week about the U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement that he called “horrible” and said “we are going to renegotiate that deal or terminate it.”

Trump criticisms of a key regional U.S. ally came in contrast to his praise of China for increasing economic sanctions to restrain North Korea from further nuclear tests. The president also said he would reward Beijing’s cooperation by refraining from declaring China a currency manipulator, as he said he would during the campaign.

“Can you imagine if I say [to China],” Trump said in an interview with CBS’s Face The Nation Sunday, “Hey, by the way, how are you doing with North Korea? Also, we’re going to announce that you’re a currency manipulator tomorrow.”

In the same interview the president called North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a “pretty smart cookie” for being able to consolidate power of the repressive regime at a young age.

The U.S. president’s changing positions, going soft on an adversary but tough on a close and long-standing regional ally, could add fuel to building resentment among South Koreans over his THAAD demand.

The Korea Herald, in an editorial Monday, said Trump, “places the dollar value of the weapon over the spirit of the alliance.”

And The Korea Times ran similar editorial critique saying, “It is time for Korea to prepare effective countermeasures to deal with Trump’s unpredictable policies.”