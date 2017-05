VOA – The U.S. State Department has issued a travel alert for what it called the “continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout Europe.” The alert , which expires September 1, cites recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden and Britain that the State Department says show the ability of Islamic state, al-Qaida or others to carry out attacks. “U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning,” the alert says. It further states that extremists focus on tourist areas, transportation hubs, markets and local government facilities.