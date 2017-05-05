Iran Says It’s Ready for Saudi Talks Despite ‘Unlawful, Inflammatory’ Remarks
Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that any struggle for influence between the Sunni Muslim kingdom and the revolutionary Shi’ite theocracy ought to take place “inside Iran, not in Saudi Arabia.” He did not elaborate.
Saudi Arabia and Iran compete for influence in the Middle East and support rival groups in Syria’s civil war.
Iran denies Saudi accusations that it provides financial and military support in Yemen to the Houthis who are fighting government forces allied with Saudi Arabia.
“It is imperative for the international community to take necessary action to compel Saudi Arabia to stop its reckless sponsorship of terrorism and extremism in the region and across the globe,” Khoshroo wrote.
