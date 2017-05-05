Iran Reformists to Back Rouhani Re-election; Some Voters Grow Cool
But even his supporters acknowledge he has made comparatively little progress on his domestic agenda, after promising that Iranians should enjoy the same rights as other people around the world.
Some reformist critics say he neglected the cause of curbing the powers of the security forces and rolling back restrictions that govern how Iranians dress, behave, speak and assemble.
Nevertheless, Iran’s two leading champions of the reform movement, former Prime Minister Mir Hossein Mousavi and former parliament Speaker Mehdi Karoubi, will urge voters to back him, a spokesman said.
“The two leaders, like in previous elections, will support the candidate backed by the pro-reform faction,” said Ardeshir Amir-Arjomand, the Paris-based spokesman for the two men.
Another source close to the opposition leaders said that “Mousavi and Karoubi will announce their support for Rouhani a few days before the May 19 vote.”
