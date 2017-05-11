Disrupting Presidential Vote

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday that any attempts to disrupt the presidential election on May 19 would be dealt with harshly. The vote has shaped up to be primarily a contest between incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who has campaigned on a platform of opening up the country to the West and easing social restrictions, and hard-line rival Ebrahim Raisi, who served in top positions in the judiciary for years.The election will be held as Rouhani, elected in a landslide in 2013, is coming to the end of his four-year term. Raisi has the backing of Khamenei, according to analysts.”If people participate with order, behave morally, observe legal and Islamic parameters, then this will be a source of honor for the Islamic Republic,” Khamenei said, according to the transcript of a speech published on the supreme leader’s official website. “But if they break the law, operate in an immoral way, or speak in a way that will encourage enemies, then the elections can be seen as a loss.”

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds arrested when widespread protests broke out after a disputed presidential election in 2009, which kept Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in office for a second term, according to human rights groups.