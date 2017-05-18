Iran Responds to New US Sanctions With More of Its Own
May 18, 2017 by Editor
US sanctions
The U.S. Treasury announced the new sanctions Wednesday on two Iranian defense officials, an Iranian company and members of a China-based network.
“These sanctions target Iranian officials as well as a China-based network that are providing support to Syria and supplying items to further Iran’s ballistic weapons program,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States will remain vigilant when it comes to Iran.”
Comments