Trump Calls for Muslim Unity in Fight Against Terrorism
May 21, 2017 by Editor
Trump said battling terrorism “means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians. Religious leaders must make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will deliver you no glory — piety to evil will bring you no dignity.”
He said, “America is a sovereign nation and our first priority is always the safety and security of our citizens. We are not here to lecture—we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all. Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith.”
“Terrorism has spread across the world,” Trump said. “But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land,” stressing that “America is prepared to stand with you – in pursuit of shared interests and common security.”
“United we cannot fail,” he said.
