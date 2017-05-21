Trump Calls for Muslim Unity in Fight Against Terrorism

U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism, telling dozens of Arab and Muslim leaders at a regional summit in Riyadh it was “a battle between good and evil.” Trump, in his first overseas trip as president, said the U.S. wants a coalition of nations “who share the aim of stamping out extremism. “This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations,” Trump said. “This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it.” Trump, who is seeking to ban Muslims from six majority-Muslim countries where terrorist attacks have occurred from entering the U.S., did not use the contentious phrase “radical Islamic terrorism,” as he frequently has in U.S. speeches. Instead, he called on the Muslim leaders to honestly confront “the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. “Will we be indifferent in the face of evil?” he asked.

Trump said battling terrorism “means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians. Religious leaders must make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will deliver you no glory — piety to evil will bring you no dignity.”

He said, “America is a sovereign nation and our first priority is always the safety and security of our citizens. We are not here to lecture—we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all. Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith.”

“Terrorism has spread across the world,” Trump said. “But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land,” stressing that “America is prepared to stand with you – in pursuit of shared interests and common security.”

“United we cannot fail,” he said.