Iran Claims It Built Third Underground Missile Factory

The announcement came as U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up his first foreign trip to the Middle East, where he met with Israeli and Saudi leaders and called Iran a threat to countries across the region.

“From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms and trains terrorists, militias and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region,” Trump said during a speech Sunday in Riyadh.

Trump has spoken strongly against the Iranian missile program and imposed new sanctions on the country earlier this year, following a missile test in January.

Iran has developed several ballistic missile designs with the capability of travelling 2,000 kilometers, far enough to reach Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

The United States has said Iran’s ballistic missile program is in violation of an international law regarding missiles with the capability of carrying nuclear warheads.

Iran, though, denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and claims the missiles are designed only to carry conventional warheads.