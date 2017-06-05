Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain Cut Diplomatic Ties with Qatar

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the measures are “unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations.”

“Qatar has been exposed to an instigation campaign based on allegations that amounted to absolute fabrications, which proves that there are premeditated intentions to cause damage to the state,” the ministry said in a statement. It further accused the nations involved of seeking to impose “guardianship” over Qatar.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he does not expect Monday’s actions to have an impact on the fight against terrorism in the region or globally. He urged all of the parties to sit down and address their disagreements and said the U.S. thinks it is important for the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council to remain unified.

“I think what we’re witnessing is a growing list of some irritants in the region that have been there for some time, and obviously they have now bubbled up to a level that countries decided they needed to take action in an effort to have those differences addressed.”

The U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith also shared messages on Twitter Monday that she and her embassy’s account originally wrote in October 2016 expressing U.S. support for Qatari efforts to combat terrorist financing.

The U.S. military’s Central Command maintains a large presence at the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.