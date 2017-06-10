Astronaut Candidate Jasmin Moghbeli

VOA – Jasmin Moghbeli has been selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. She will report for duty in August 2017. The New York native earned a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering with Information Technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, followed by a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. She is also a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and has accumulated more than 1,600 hours of flight time and 150 combat missions. Moghbeli was born in Bad Nauheim, Germany, but considers Baldwin, New York, her hometown. Her parents, Fereshteh and Kamy Moghbeli, live in Delray Beach, Florida. Her older brother, Kaveh Moghbeli, currently resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Education:

Graduated from Baldwin Senior High School in Baldwin, New York. Earned a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering with Information Technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Earned a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Graduated from the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Experience:

At the time of her selection in June 2017, Moghbeli was testing H-1 helicopters and serving as the quality assurance and avionics officer for Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 of the U.S. Marine Corps in Yuma, Arizona.

NASA Experience:

Moghbeli will report for duty in August 2017 to begin two years of training as an Astronaut Candidate. Upon completion, she will be assigned technical duties in the Astronaut Office while she awaits a flight assignment.

Awards/Honors:

Awarded four Air Medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and various unit commendations. Awarded the US Navy Test Pilot School Class 144 Outstanding Developmental Phase II Award and the Commander Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award as the Class 144 Honor Graduate.