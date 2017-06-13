Top

Republican Lawmakers Press for Release of Trump-Comey Tape, if It Exists

trumpwebVOA – President Donald Trump walks out of the Oval Office into the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017. Republican lawmakers have begun to press Trump on whether tapes exist of his conversations with since fired FBI director James Comey. Republican lawmakers are pressing the White House to release tapes of key conversations President Donald Trump had with fired FBI director James Comey, if the recordings exist. The tapes would likely settle the issue of whether Trump at a White House dinner in February urged Comey, then leading the FBI’s probe of Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election, to drop the agency’s investigation of Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Trump had fired Flynn for lying about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

In a dramatic account to lawmakers last week, Comey testified that he felt that Trump, by telling him he hoped Comey would “let go” of the Flynn probe, had inappropriately directed him to end the investigation. That was an edict at odds with the normal separation of criminal investigations from White House oversight. Comey also testified that Trump asked him to pledge his personal loyalty, which Comey declined to do, and to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation.

