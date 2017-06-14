Congressman Scalise Shot Outside Washington

VOA – U.S. Republican Congressman Stephen Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia just south of Washington, according to local emergency response officials. Scalise was shot in the hip as he and others, including fellow congressional lawmakers, were practicing for an annual baseball game was scheduled for Thursday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the incident. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected,” he wrote on Twitter..