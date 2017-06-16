Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952-1954, Iran, 1951–۱۹۵۴
- Preface
- Sources
- Abbreviations and Terms
- Persons
- Foreign Relations, 1952–۱۹۵۴, Iran, 1951–۱۹۵۴
- United States Efforts To Understand Mosadeq, February 1951–February 1952 (Documents 1-66)
- The July 1952 Iranian Political Crisis and Its Aftermath, March 1952–February 1953 (Documents 67-168)
- Planning and Implementation of Operation TPAJAX, March–August 1953 (Documents 169-308)
- The Aftermath of Operation TPAJAX, September 1953–December 1954 (Documents 309-375)
- Index
