A BLOODY SUNDAY Vienna, Austria Sunday December 21, 1975 part one

Jamshid Amouzgar

The late Prime Minister of Iran from 7 August 1977 to 27 August 1978

and the Minister of Interior in 1974-1977

It was 12:35 in the afternoon of the last Sunday before Christmas. The OPEC conference was about to end. I was in the chair, patiently trying to reconcile the divergent views of two of the oil ministers who kept on arguing over a minor point.

Suddenly, with a big bang the door of the conference room burst open.

“Don’t move! This is a … Long, bursts of bullets drowned out the man’s voice as he continued shooting. Before I ducked for cover under the desk I had a glimpse of a young man of medium height, wearing glasses and a ski woolen cap covering the better part of his forehead. He carried a sub-machine gun, which he was firing aimlessly into the air.

“Lie on the floor!” the man ordered. Next to me, seated motionless, was one of the OPEC secretaries. Shocked and spell-bound, she was staring into space. With all my force I pulled her down to the floor. For the next ten or fifteen minutes the sound of shots fired outside the conference hall shattered the stillness of the room. It was all very frightening.

I thought of my wife to whom I had promised that I would take a few days off after the conference so that we could spend Christmas together in Europe. I thought of the terrible shock to my aged parents once the news broke out. I thought of death, and how suddenly, hopes, expectations and the very life could abruptly come to an end. I thought of …

A tap on my shoulder and a voice that said “Mr. Chairman, get up please”, broke my thoughts and brought me back. I got up. Facing me was a pleasant-looking young man in his late twenties, wearing a Basque beret, with a sub-machine gun hanging from his shoulder, and a revolver at his belt.

He expertly began to body-search me, apologizing while doing so. “It was”, he said, “a routine check which he had to do on everyone”.

Once assured that I carried no arms, he asked me to stand with my back to the wall. For a fleeting moment I looked at the wall behind me. The bullet holes reminded me that had I been a couple of inches taller I could have been a corpse by now. The search had now moved on to the next person. I glanced around the room. It was a shocking, almost surrealistic scene. Everybody, whether minister, aide, male or female staff member, was lying on the floor, face down and motionless. Not a sound of life.

Suddenly the man who was doing the search called for Sheikh Ahmad Zaki Yamani, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia. Mr. Yamani got up.

“Do you have a bodyguard with you?”, asked the young man.

“No”, replied Mr. Yamani.

The question puzzled me. We had not thought of having a bodyguard. There did not seem to be any reason to have one. I soon found that I was wrong, for someone had thought of it.

Soon the search was over and everyone in the room was up on their feet. All of a sudden there was the sound of running in the corridor leading to the conference room. The door burst open and a young woman in her early twenties, short and homely-looking, entered. She wore a knitted woolen cap that covered her hair. Brandishing a revolver she rushed toward the young man who apparently was in charge.

It turned out that the Austrian security police had arrived, and the young woman was worried lest they break in. Ample reason to get so excited, I reflected. But the message that the young man in charge sent out quickly silenced the security police outside. Any attempt to storm the building, it made known, would result in the room with all inside being blown up.

Minutes later, confident that there was no immediate danger from the security police, the other members of the gang arrived in the room. There were six of them altogether, five male and one female.

One tall male who had a face mask and was bent forward with one hand on his stomach, rushed to a chair and slumped in it. He was obviously suffering from pain and appeared faint. He signaled the boss pointing to his belly, but the young man, who apparently had them all under strict control, coolly, and almost cold-bloodedly, signaled him to keep calm. The situation was bizarre: here were two men who were unable to communicate with each other in any language, and yet they were cooperating in a criminal action fraught with so much danger. What was their common bond? What force glued them together? The very composition of the gang was astonishing: one Venezuelan, two Germans, two Palestinians, and one South Yemeni. The troubled world had gone mad, I thought.

Now the young man in charge tore off a sheet of paper from a yellow pad, and began to write rapidly, without hesitation. He approached the OPEC secretary standing next to me and ordered “Take this note and hand it to the Austrian officials outside the building.”

The young secretary, a British citizen, could not hide her joy at such an unexpected stroke of luck. The assignment insured her freedom from what was to become an ordeal of the most frightful kind. She took the note and hurriedly left the room.

Valentine Hernandez Acosta, the then-”Ministro de Energiay Minas” of Venezuela, was a likable soft-spoken and intelligent person (He died some years ago of a heart attack). He had that Latin quality of personal charm and amiability, that is such a blessing. For quite a while he had been engaged in a tete-a-tete with the young man in charge. I was wondering what it could be about. I decided to ready myself for any eventuality.

One of the delegation members now informed me of the contents of the note that had been sent out to the Austrian officials. It demanded that:

A jet plane be made available the following morning to fly us all out of Austria to an as-yet unannounced destination. A bus with window curtains to be ready at the entrance to the OPEC headquarters by seven o’clock the following morning. An ambulance to be sent immediately to take the wounded comrade (the tall German with his hand on his belly) to the hospital. Radio Austria to start immediately broadcasting a “political manifesto”, the text of which had been sent to them. The announcement in French was to be repeated every hour on the hour.

There was a very explicit warning that should any of the demands be rejected all the members of the Saudi Arabian and Iranian delegations would be executed, one by one, in an alternate order, until all of the demands were met. The first person to be so executed would-be the number two man in the Saudi delegation.

I felt a sickening chill in my bones, but outwardly kept my cool. Was this a surfacing of some as-yet untapped courage, or was it resignation to fate? I began to ponder what gain, if any, could be had by murdering us. And who could possibly be behind it all? A sinister plot by the much maligned multinational oil companies? Or a plan formulated by a sick mind? My inability to find some plausible explanation for this grotesque situation was most frustrating. In the end I concluded there was little that I could do other than “wait and see”.

While the agonizing uncertainty about the reaction of the Austrian government to the demands was tormenting me, the young man, oblivious to the feelings of his hostages, embarked on his next move.

The conference room was rectangular in shape. Members of delegations were seated alphabetically around a U-shaped green baize-covered set of tables. The Conference President, the Chairman of the Board of Governors, and the Secretary General of the Organization sat at the head table.

“We are going to make some changes around here”, the young man announced. “The friendly delegations will be seated on one side of the room, with the neutrals on the opposite, facing them. The head table honors shall be bestowed upon the enemies.”

I could only wonder what he could mean by this remark. Who were the “enemies”, and who were supposed to be the “friendly” ones? It did not take me long to find out.

It turned out that the Libyans, the Iraqis, the Algerians and the Kuwaitis were considered as “friendly”, while the Venezuelans, the Ecuadorians, the Gabonese, the Nigerians and the Indonesians were considered “neutral”. The Saudi and the Iranian, together with the Qatari and the United Arab Emirates delegation were the “enemies” to whom the “honors” at the head table were to be given. (The oil minister of Qatar had not attended this conference, and the UAE minister had left Vienna in the morning). The other end of the room facing the head table was assigned to the staff of the Secretariat, who were now being ushered into the conference room. All told, some seventy persons were now jammed into the relatively small conference hall. While the shifting and shuffling of positions was taking place, the usually quiet middle-aged interpreter for the Algerian minister told the young man that he was a British citizen.

“Do you have your passport with you?” he was asked.

“Yes”, was the quick reply as the interpreter presented his document.

“You may go.” And thus the second person with a British passport was released.

The watch over the “enemy” delegations was tight. Two men were assigned to the job. One, seemingly in his late teens, was awfully nervous and visibly shaken by the events. Later, I found that this was his first “mission” – a sort of initiation into the world of terrorism. The sub-machine gun in his trembling hands, with a finger on the trigger, and the barrel pointed toward us, gave me the shivers.

He was young and jittery, and seemed more frightened than we were, machine gun and all notwithstanding. Occasionally he would clench the hand grenade in his teeth, as though that gave him a feeling of power and security. We sat motionless as if we were at a yoga session, hardly daring to move lest a false move frighten him into pulling the trigger and cause a tragedy.

The second man was busy placing a set of white-colored objects, which I could not identify, around us and connecting them together with a long electric extension cable. It was quite evident that the “enemy delegations” were the target, though of course under the circumstances everyone in the room was in great danger.

Now the man in charge, cool and relaxed, passed on the word that with his permission hostages could use the bathroom – a gesture which I thought was appreciated by many, especially one or two older men with prostate problems. I recalled my first year at the elementary school at age seven. We were told to raise our hand whenever we felt nature’s call.

Once again the door of the conference room opened, this time gently, and in walked a man who, I learned, was the charge d’affair of the Iraqi embassy in Vienna. He evidently was acting as a “go between”. There was a few minutes of chatting between him and the man in charge, followed by the announcement that delegates could send messages to their embassies should they wish to do so. On behalf of my delegation, I wrote a short note to our ambassador giving the name of delegation members and ending it with “Que sera, sera”; there is no escape from destiny.

The granting of permission for the use of the rest rooms provided us with the opportunity of moving about the room and talking to each other. Valentine Hernandez came to me and began recounting briefly the gist of his conversation with the strange young man.

“Do you know who he is?”, asked Valentine.

“No!”, said I.

“He says he is Carlos. The number one on the international wanted list”, he whispered. “On this mission he has been given a tall order. The plan is to fly us to several capitals of the OPEC member countries in North Africa and the Persian Gulf region. At each stop he is going to demand that a translation of the “political manifesto” be broadcast over the national network before the relative friendly and neutral delegation members are released.

“And then what?”, I asked impatiently.

Valentine didn’t answer! I got the signal. The fate of the “enemy” delegations was in limbo. A bad sign.

“You know, Jamshid”, Valentine added. “He says he is twenty-seven years old, and since the age of fourteen he has been engaged in similar activities. His father is a well-to-do lawyer in Venezuela, and a devout Marxist”.

Valentine went back to his seat and left me to my thoughts. A member of my delegation who was doing some news gathering on his own initiative informed me of the murder of a Libyan delegate by Carlos. Evidently the young Libyan had courageously tried to disarm Carlos in the adjacent room where he had confronted him. But apparently he was killed during the struggle.

“Is the OPEC conference still on?”, asked the young man wearing a Basque beret, and carrying a ski bag.

“Yes”, answered the journalist who had stayed behind for the final session of the conference.

Most of his colleagues had already left Vienna as nothing sensational was expected out of this session of the OPEC ministerial conference. The journalist noted that the young man, as well as the other five, including a young female, were each carrying a ski bag.

“I wondered at the time what on earth a skiing group had to do with the OPEC conference. But then I thought perhaps some ministers had planned a ski trip.” This was what the journalist himself told me a couple of years later about his strange encounter on that fateful day.

Minutes later the lucky journalist was the first to wire the hot news of the attack on the OPEC headquarters. Evidently patience has its rewards. The “ski group” hurried up the stairs to the second floor. With sub-machine guns out of the ski bags and firmly in hand they pushed the door to the small entrance hall open. The OPEC receptionist was at her desk, and upon seeing the intruders tried to reach for the phone but was stopped cold. One of the gunmen unplugged the telephone and smashed the switchboard. The receptionist, however, had the presence of mind to push the alarm button placed under her desk. Up came the elevator and that was the beginning of the shoot-out. As the middle-aged Austrian policeman stepped out of the elevator several shots were fired. At the same time the personal bodyguard of the Iraqi Minister appeared on the scene. He tried to take the sub-machine gun away from the young woman, and almost succeeded. But the well-trained young woman pulled out a revolver hidden under her belt and shot the guard dead. There was more exchange of fire. When finally, the shooting stopped there were two dead (the Austrian policeman and the Iraqi bodyguard and one wounded (the German-born terrorist).

While this savage killing was taking place in the lobby, Carlos was struggling with the unarmed member of the Libyan delegation in the library next to the conference hall, where we were under siege.

As Valentine moved back to his seat word came that the Austrian Government in a hurriedly convened emergency meeting of the cabinet had consented to all of the terrorists’ demands. The Government, however, had insisted on receiving a statement signed by the chief of each delegation clearly stating that their departure from Vienna in Carlos’s company was of their own free will.

“This is a kick in the -”, remarked a delegation chief. “Having failed to provide OPEC headquarters with proper security, as stipulated in the initial agreement for the transfer of the OPEC headquarters from Geneva to Vienna, it now takes some nerve to ask for such a statement. Did they think we were like patients going through risky operations on our own free will that they want to extract a statement of release of responsibility?”, he heatedly elaborated. “Is there a choice when the barrel of the gun is pointed at you”? This is an utterly shameful last-minute face-saving attempt!”, he said disgustingly.

“The Austrian officials know that Carlos will never depart leaving us behind. They further know that they cannot bully him. So they have picked on us, the vulnerable ones. But we have no choice. The Austrian Government demand is probably only a face-saving device for everyone. Who knows?” I tried to rationalize, knowing full well that it made little difference.

In the end the required statement was prepared, duly signed, and forwarded to the Austrian authorities for record.

A radio in the room was switched on by the staff of the Secretariat, and its volume was turned up so that everyone could hear the news. But the broadcast in Viennese-accented German had to be translated into English to make any sense for the majority of us. At one point a problem arose, causing much uneasiness and nervous tension, developed. The interpreter announced that the Iranian Government had asked the Austrian Government to storm the building, as the safety of the hostages was their responsibility.

“You see what kind of mentality rules in your country?”, the man second in command in Carlos’s team addressed me with a harsh tone of voice.

I was at a loss. The translated news was inexplicable. It didn’t make any sense. It was a most embarrassing moment for me. Mr. Yamani suggested that I send a note to the Iranian ambassador and ask for clarification – which I did. However, before I received a reply it became known that an error had occurred in translation. The correct translation of the message relayed was that the Iranian Government holds the Austrian Government responsible for any action endangering the safety of the members of the Iranian delegation.

“I apologize for having said what I said”, the number two man addressed me in a soft voice.

“I am glad it is all clear now’’, I said, appreciating the grace of the man who was about to kill us.

The almost continuous broadcasts of the OPEC saga in German now took a tum to a more familiar language. The text of the “political manifesto” was on the air. It was a strongly worded statement denouncing, Inter alia, the Imperialists who helped establish the State of Israel in the heart of Palestine. It further elaborated on the rights of the Palestinians, and on their just struggle for a homeland. And in a conspicuous paragraph it bitterly attacked and condemned the Government of Iran for its part in the Zhofar struggle. [At that time the Iranian military forces were helping the Sultan of Oman in his struggle against the communist insurrection in the Zhofar region of Oman].

The “political manifesto” was sponsored by the “Arab Arm of the Revolution”, an organization of which no one had heard – not even any of the Arab delegation members. It was rather complimentary to the Governments of Libya and Iraq.

“Denouncing the imperialists who helped establish the State of Israel seems to be rather at odds with the fact that the only hostages released so far are of British nationality.” remarked a Secretariat staff member. “Any awareness of the Balfour Declaration?”

“It is said in Iran that each act has a separate ‘dossier”’, commented a member of my delegation. The harsh condemnation of the Iranian Government in the manifesto is proof of the validity of that common proverb”, concluded he.

Meanwhile through worried glances that were being directed at us I could feel the common concern for the Iranian delegation.

The suddenness of the attack, and the shock of the tragic death resulting therefrom had all but satiated any feeling of hunger. No one thought of food. However, as night fell – and the darkness comes rather swiftly in Vienna in winter months – the pangs of hunger began to be felt. That evening there was to have been a reception in honor of the OPEC ministers at the Intercontinental Hotel. Carlos had a marvelous idea. He ordered that the food prepared for the banquet, minus the pork, be brought over from the hotel to the OPEC headquarters. Everyone had something to eat- only the invited guests did not show up.

Winter nights are long and depressing everywhere, but perhaps more so in Vienna. It seems as if the sultry Fohn strips the air of its last bit of liveliness, forcing one to take refuge in the der Heurige. Little wonder then that this famed history-making city, is now a “lonely” capital where the death rate exceeds the birth rate. As I was mentally preparing myself for a long sleepless night Carlos approached me. He had already carried out long and extensive conversations with some of the delegation members and chiefs.

One of them had told me that Carlos spoke only of his past experiences and adventurous exploits, his “impossible” missions, his encounters with death, and his grim assassinations, the first of which he engaged in at the age of fourteen. “He seems to nurture the pride of a hero, rather than the repentance of a misguided man”, the colleague characterized him.

“Let us go to a comer. I want to talk to you”, Carlos said. I got up and went along with him to a corner of the room. Someone offered me his chair and I sat down. Carlos preferred to sit on the edge of the box-like radiator cover, out of which warm air was blowing into the room.

“As a rule, in cases like this the first thing I demand is to shut off the air current”. he said. “Do you know why?” he asked, and without waiting to hear my answer continued, “Because odorless gases causing unconsciousness can be pumped along with the air”.

“So why the exception now?”, I ventured to ask.

“Oh”, he smiled. and then confidently confided “I know the mentality of the Austrian officials.

They wouldn’t risk playing tricks on me”. I recalled the tale of his recent railway terminal operation in Vienna, which had been related to me by a delegation chief.

By now the pent up emotional stress was beginning to show among the hostages. Two of the OPEC secretaries were uncontrollably sobbing, which added to the gloom of the atmosphere and increased the general depression.

“Why don’t you release the secretaries?”, I asked. ‘’They are part of the local staff of the Secretariat, and do not belong to the member delegations”. The barrel of his gun was still pointed in my direction.

“Not until tomorrow morning. The Chancellor is more concerned about their safety than that of the non-Austrians. He knows only too well that should anything happen to them he would have some tough questions to answer. This way, he will have to pay more heed to my demands”, he triumphantly explained.

Carlos, I discovered, as others before me had already found out, was very open, and too talkative for a man in his situation. He was not at all guarded in conversation, and spoke freely, and at length, without any inhibitions. Contrary to what I had expected he was not secretive, or laconic. I had imagined him a listener rather than a talker, but it was clear that I had misjudged him. Perhaps it was his frustrations, and his intense loneliness, that made him act so exceptionally, I thought. After all, what other opportunity did this lonely man have to talk about himself? He could not travel and associate with people as others did. He was doomed to a clandestine way of living -which resulted in more loneliness.

“Why are you so quiet and pensive?”, he suddenly asked me.

“What else can I do? You have your gun pointed at me.”, I hesitantly replied.

He smiled. Put his machine-gun down and continued his harangue.

“You should understand that our struggle is for a worthy cause. We fight for the rights of the under-privileged, the homeless, the wretched of the earth “, he proclaimed with some bravado, using Frantz Fanon’s phrase.

“It is strange.”, I ventured. “Are we not struggling to get a fair share of the wealth that the big oil companies are reaping from our natural resources to help our poverty stricken nations? Why then pick on us?”

“But why don’t you become revolutionaries?”, he demanded.

“Some of us prefer evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, methods”, I said.

“Your country is engaged in the war in Zhofar”, he said angrily. “We know that it is the Shah who makes the foreign policy of your country. Still, you are a cabinet member. What business do you have to be in Zhofar?”

to be continued