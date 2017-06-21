Arsi Nami Cannes Film Festival

Persian Heritage

Arsi Nami is a Persian/Swedish Actor, Music Therapist for individuals with disabilities and special needs kids as well as a Singer & Songwriter. Born in Iran and raised in Sweden. “Love is Blind”, a film where he portrays a blind man. The film received an Official Selection at 2017 Cannes Film International Festival Entr’۲ Marches and We Care Film Festival in India. It is Arsi’s hope to share my story to fellow Iranians and inspire the youth to not give up when struggling with darkness and pain.

Arsi’s music breakthrough came in 2002, when he made it to the final round of “Aiming At The Stars” a popular Swedish National broadcasted Talent Show, (by the producers of American Idol) and won 2nd place.

After the show, he had lost my self identity, I longed for culture diversity living in Sweden. He longed to speak Persian and connect with his Persian culture.

In 2006 he applied for the Santa Monica college music program and was accepted at SMC. He moved to Santa Monica and graduated in 2010 with honors. He was happy at this college as all his best friends at Santa Monica College where international students from all corners of the world.

By 2010 his musical career took a different turn. A family member was diagnosed with spinal chord cancer and lost motor skills on the right side of his body. He witnessed first-hand the benefits of music therapy, as he gained back his motor skill playing the piano. This motivated him to apply for the music therapy program at California State University of Northridge and becoming a Music Therapist.

He was happy to get the opportunity to work with individuals with disabilities at clinics, hospitals and care homes; working on improving their mental and physical health through Music Therapy.

In 2014 he graduated from California State with honors and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Therapy, which motivated him. He began to sing and write music which was featured on Fox TV show’s Bones and Goodwin Games. He was also guest speaker at several universities, including UCLA, Cal State Channel Islands and CSUN, Cottage Nursing program in Santa Barbara, CA.

About 2 years ago Arsi got into a car accident injuring his head and neck, leading to head concussion, disc protrusions which damaged his nerves causing pain on his left side of upper body and left arm. On top of that, he was also diagnosed with depression anxiety disorder. Believing his dreams would not become a reality he became depressed.

Because of his training and profession as a music therapist he was able to find a way and figure out how to overcome the challenge. One day he passed by the SAG-AFTRA (Screen actor’s guild building) and saw a post regards to free acting workshops which he attended. The thought of acting motivated him and one month later he started attending auditions. Shortly thereafter he was booked for international commercials for Samsung, Guitar Center, HP (Hewlett Packard), NBA, Disney, and Curio by Hilton. He was both amazed and humbled by his success.

One of the first roles for which he auditioned and received the part was the role of Giovanni, in a short film “Love is Blind” portraying a visually impaired (blind) man. Because he worked for many years with visually impaired (blind) clients at clinics and hospitals the role was perfect for him. Additionally because of being in music therapy, he was approved by the production to compose Love is Blind, Original Film Soundtrack and create the official film poster.

When the film was done and because of my attachment to the disability community he took the opportunity to reach out to the presidents at festivals in Cannes and India. A few weeks later he was pleasantly surprised to receive the news that Love is Blind was now an Official Selection at 2017 Cannes Film Festival International Entr’۲ Marches a Cannes and We Care Film Festival in India, nominated best film.

The film “ Villa” a comedy short film, where Arsi played the lead role was also an Official Selection at 2017 Premio Tortoreto alla Cultura in Italy and 2017 International Festival of Short Films on Culture & Tourism in India and was also nominated for Best Film and Best Actor. Villa was also pre-screened at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank.

He thanks his family for his success. His mom has reminded him since the day of his accident, “The sun may set, but it will rise again the next.”

Arsi’s goal was never to become famous. He became a music therapist because he believed in unconditional love and always wanted to put the needs of others before his own. His success has allowed him to give back by sharing disability awareness at the Cannes Film Festival.

He is grateful for the education he received at SMC, where his journey blossomed, and his amazing teachers, employers and friends from around the world.