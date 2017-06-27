Fight New Ways, Breast Cancer, Hagi As Puppet, Nature and Nostalgia and some other books

Parvis Gamagami

(Page Publishing 2016)

Without any need to go into the depth of the contents of this book, it is one every woman and man should read. Your family history, your age, your life style etc., should never stop your awareness of breast cancer. While these are general factors every person is unique! Any male or female who has been given the diagnose of breast cancer is in shock! Immediately they question their mortality and what they did or didn’t do for their health. They place blame on themselves. All the emotions one feels with this diagnose is discussed in this very concise and informative book. He touches on the myths and truths and what it is one can do to prevent, to mitigate chances, to treat, to recover and to hope. It is simply an excellent book!

Hagi As Puppet,

AN ORIENTALIST BURLESQUE

Roger Sedarat

(The Word Works 2017)

NOT FOR CHILDREN!!! This isn’t the cute children’s book one might think from the cover, the Haji we know who brings smiles to the faces of children and adults, BUT, it is interesting! This modern Haji travels the globe and confronts timeless subjects of politics and morality which include race, gender and sexuality. The way the author handles the writing is very interesting and cannot be denied merit. It is certain that that he questions his own Iranian American juxtaposition with Persian satire.

Nature and Nostalgia

in the Poetry of Nader Naderpour

Rouhollah Zarei and Rodger Sedarat

(Cambria press 2017)

Brilliant is the best way to describe this in depth and informative book, a collection of the works of Nader Naderpour. The author’s explanation of the poetry presented is one of the best I have read. The comments at the beginning of each chapter sets up the reader as to what to expect in their journey through the poetry. The authors certainly have a deep knowledge of Naderpour’s poetry and they deliver a lesson in simplistic terms. This makes the reader yearn for another. As stated in their epilogue, “This book is clearly about the poet and not the co-translators.” HOW REFRESHING!

WHEN GOD SLEEPS

“My songs didn’t make me famous. The fatwa did.” When God Sleeps unfolds against the backdrop of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks in the Bataclan concert venue and European right-wing backlash against Middle-Eastern refugees. It deftly weaves the journey of exiled Iranian musician with historical context and intimate biographical detail, rooting the narrative in Najafi’s immediate and unavoidable reality, living under a fatwa issued against him by hardline Shiite clerics. As Najafi juggles a personal life and budding romance in Cologne, far from loved ones, with a professional career whose high profile may cost him his life, he spars with bandmates who are ambivalent about the peril his status places on their lives, and battles German police who refuse to see the death threat on his head as a legitimate danger. With camerawork that underlines the intimate aspect of this film, we bear witness to the life of an outspoken artist defying powerful men intent on silencing him.

— Cara Cusumano, Director of Programming

for the Tribeca Film Festival

WHEN GOD SLEEPS is a documentary by Till Schauder, presented by Partner Pictures in conjunction with ITVS, Catapult Film Fund, Motto Pictures, Fork Films, and WDR.

Schauder got his start in Germany where he wrote and directed the award winning feature films STRONG SHIT and CITY BOMBER. His U.S. debut, SANTA SMOKES won several international awards, among them Best Director at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Studio Hamburg Newcomer Award. In 2012, Schauder completed his first documentary, the critically acclaimed THE IRAN JOB, which was released theatrically in several countries, shortlisted for a German Oscar, and is now available on Netflix. In 2014 he was awarded the prestigious Gerd-Ruge-Stipendium by Medienstiftung NRW, Germany’s largest federal film fund. Schauder received his MA at the University of Television and Film, Munich. He teaches film classes at NYU and Vermont College of Fine Arts where he is a founding faculty of the Film Masters Program.

Nodjoumi is an independent film producer and film festival programmer. She most recently produced the feature documentary THE IRAN JOB, which was released theatrically and on Netflix worldwide. In Germany, the film was shortlisted for a German Academy Award. For THE IRAN JOB Nodjoumi managed two of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns of all time. She co-produced and co-directed I CALL MYSELF PERSIAN: IRANIANS IN AMERICA, which aired on PBS and premiered at the MoMA Documentary Fortnight. Nodjoumi joined director Till Schauder, as an Associate Producer on his feature films SANTA SMOKES and DUKE’S HOUSE. Their collaboration continues with the feature documentary THE REGGAE BOYZ, which is currently in post-production, and WHEN GOD SLEEPS, co-produced by ITVS and supported by numerous foundations including the Sundance Institute, Catapult Film Fund, Fork Film, the Jerome Foundation, and NYSCA. From 2004-2009, Nodjoumi worked at the Tribeca Film Festival as an Associate Programmer and is currently the Artistic Director of the New York Sephardic Film Festival. In 2016, she was invited to attend the Sundance Creative Producer’s Summit.