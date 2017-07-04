US Police Prepare to Secure Cities During July 4th Celebrations

As cities across the United States prepare to commemorate the anniversary of the country’s independence, local law enforcement and federal officials are working together to ensure the celebrations remain safe. More than three million people are expected to watch the nation’s largest fireworks show Tuesday in New York City. Though the New York Police Department has found “no credible threat” of an attack during the festivities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said counterterrorism and other “well-armed police officers” will be deployed. Washington, D.C. is also expecting hundreds of thousands of people to attend holiday events, including fireworks and a concert at the Capitol. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said last week there are no threats to the festivities, but police will have “full deployment”.

A day before the scheduled events, police barricades lined the national mall and security checkpoints have been set up.

Boston

Police in Boston have also said they will have a heavy presence on the holiday, though there is no known security threat.

Local law enforcement, coordinating with the FBI, will use a drone to monitor crowds and activities during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular – a show on the Charles River expected to draw as many as 500,000 spectators.

Police used the drone to monitor crowds at the Boston Marathon earlier this year.