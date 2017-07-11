Three days in July that shook America

In a single week last summer, the deaths of two black men and then five police officers in a series of shootings across three US states left some wondering where the country was heading. One year on, what’s changed? Last week, on 5 July, Sandra Sterling lay awake in her bed nearly the entire night. “At 1:30 this morning, you’ll never know what I went through,” she said later. Before the sun rose on 6 July, Diamond Reynolds also could not sleep. “The first thing I did was think, ‘Phil’s not here,'” she said. “Last year we was waking up together around this time.” And in the wee hours of 7 July, Abigail Irizarry, a dispatcher for the Dallas Police Department, was also struggling. “I woke up early and it was kind of hard seeing everything on the news all over again,” she said. “The footage of what happened.”

One year ago, in rapid succession, a series of incidents shook three American cities over the course of three days:

On 5 July, 37-year-old Alton Sterling was shot six times while pinned to the ground by two Baton Rouge police officers. Cell phone video capturing the struggle and the moment the officers shot him at close range was viewed by millions.

On 6 July, 32-year-old Philando Castile was shot seven times by a St Anthony Police Department officer during a traffic stop, while his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and her four-year-old daughter watched. Reynolds livestreamed the immediate aftermath, as bloodstains blossomed across the dying man’s T-shirt and the officer screamed at her through the window.

On 7 July, a former army reservist arrived at the tail end of a peaceful demonstration in downtown Dallas – part of a nationwide day of protest over the deaths of Castile and Sterling – and started shooting police officers with an AK-47. Five were killed, and seven other officers were wounded in the deadliest attack on US law enforcement since 9/11.

After the three events splintered apart into their own individual investigations, memorials, trials, and controversies, it became difficult to remember that they occurred back to back, on a week when it felt as if the nation was on the brink of a race war.

But last week, they were pulled back together as the friends, families and survivors central to each incident dutifully marked the anniversaries, one after the other. Though they did so in vastly different ways, with at times diametrically opposed messages, the three communities were all in mourning. They shared those sleepless nights.

“As much as we politicise and advocate our position when these tragedies happen, the grief of the family of an officer and the grief of the family of a person killed by an officer is the same grief,” said David O Brown, who was the chief of the Dallas police on the night of the ambush.

“These funerals – they’re all the same,” he said. “These families hurt in the same ways.”

While the race war never arrived, a new presidential administration did, one with a very different view on the federal government’s role in police-involved killings and law enforcement reform in general. President Donald Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, believes that consent decrees – agreements between local police departments and the Department of Justice on a set of reforms that often occur after a high profile incident – can “lower police moral” and actually increase crime.

Sessions has ordered all current consent decrees to be “reviewed”. Fourteen police or sheriff’s departments currently have such decrees, including Ferguson, Missouri, and many others were in the works in cities like Baltimore and Chicago.

Politics aside, the consequences of these incidents continue to pulse through the nation as a whole, affecting not just the families of the deceased, but those on the periphery as well.

۵ JULY

On the sweltering Baton Rouge afternoon of 5 July, Abdullah Muflahi smoked a cigarette outside of his store, Triple S Convenience, and watched a video on his cell phone.

It was not the one he recorded a year ago, of the death of his friend Alton Sterling, who died just feet from where Muflahi was sitting. It was one from that morning, when a group of protesters from the New Black Panther Party clashed with Baton Rouge police officers at their headquarters a few miles away.

The video, taken by a local news crew, showed the group of about 30 demonstrators try to walk through an opening in barricades surrounding the police headquarters when a brawl broke out with the officers blocking the way. The officers deployed their Tasers – they alleged later that one of the Black Panthers also had a Taser – one shot a PepperBall gun at the demonstrators, and seven protesters were arrested.

Two of Sterling’s aunts are seen on the tape being dragged to the back of the protest screaming and crying.

“Nothing has changed,” said Muflahi. “It’s very depressing.”