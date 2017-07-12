Iranian Cancer Researcher Detained, Sent Home From Boston Airport

Boston Children’s Hospital said Tuesday that Dehnavi had a J-1 visa, intended for visiting scholars and those taking part in academic or cultural exchange programs.

“Boston Children’s hopes that this situation will be quickly resolved and Dr. Dehnavi and his family will be released and allowed to enter the U.S.,” hospital spokesman Rob Graham said after the initial detention. “The hospital is committed to doing its utmost to support Dr. Dehnavi and his family.”