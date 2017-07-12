Iranian Cancer Researcher Detained, Sent Home From Boston Airport
July 12, 2017 by Editor
An Iranian cancer researcher who flew to the United States to work at a Boston hospital was detained and later sent back home Tuesday along with his family. Stephanie Malin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Mohsen Dehnavi, his wife and three children were put on a return flight to Iran late Tuesday after being detained Monday for reasons that arose during reviews by the agency. Malin did not elaborate on what the review found, and said the detentions were not related to President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen unless they already have a valid visa, or have a “bona fide” tie to family members or a business.
Boston Children’s Hospital said Tuesday that Dehnavi had a J-1 visa, intended for visiting scholars and those taking part in academic or cultural exchange programs.
“Boston Children’s hopes that this situation will be quickly resolved and Dr. Dehnavi and his family will be released and allowed to enter the U.S.,” hospital spokesman Rob Graham said after the initial detention. “The hospital is committed to doing its utmost to support Dr. Dehnavi and his family.”
