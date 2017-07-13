Pushing America First, Trump Seeks Common Ground in France

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in France Thursday for Bastille Day celebrations that will see American and French troops marching together Friday on Paris’ famed Champs Élysées.

The two-day trip could be somewhat of a respite from media scrutiny on alleged links between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, but he was expected to face further questions during a news conference in Paris late Thursday relating to a meeting last year between his son, Donald Trump, Jr., and a Russian lawyer. The younger Trump released emails showing he believed the meeting was to discuss possible damaging material against the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Ahead of the pageantry, the U.S. president will try to find common ground on issues of Syria and counterterrorism, in otherwise strained relations with France’s young new president, Emmanuel Macron.

Macron made headlines at the NATO summit last May, when cameras focused on his handshake with Trump, in which the slender, 39-year-old French leader firmly gripped Trump’s hand for several seconds in what some media characterized as an arm wrestle.

Awkward visit

President Trump’s aim is to show that his administration remains engaged with traditional European allies. Like Trump, Macron is newly elected and assumes leadership as a political outsider. Analysts say this next meeting promises to be a civil encounter, although it will be difficult to hide the profound differences between the two.