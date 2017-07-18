Trump Blames Democrats and ‘Few Republicans’ for Collapse of Health Care Overhaul

VOA – U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday blamed Democrats and a ‘few Republicans’ after the latest Republican effort to overhaul the U.S. health care system fell apart Monday. In Twitter posts Tuesday, Trump praised the effort of most Republicans and wished for the failure of the current health care law, commonly known as Obamacare. Late Monday, two more Republican senators refused to support a heath care bill unveiled last week by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Republican Senators Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah issued separate statements describing the legislation as failing to go far enough in repealing the existing law championed by former president Barack Obama and also not doing enough to control rising costs.

Other Republicans have opposed the overhaul effort because of worries it could cut health care insurance for millions of people, especially narrowing coverage under the government’s health care program for poorer Americans known as Medicaid.

The failure was the second in as many months for McConnell, who had to cancel a vote on an earlier version in June when its defeat became inevitable. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate, and with all of the chamber’s Democrats opposed to their bills, the Republicans have little room for defections.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also commonly called Obamacare, used Twitter Monday night to call for repealing the ACA now and leave replacing it for the future.