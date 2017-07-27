US Lawmakers Reach Deal on Sanctions for Russia, Iran and North Korea

U.S. lawmakers have reached an agreement that clears the way for a bill imposing new sanctions in Russia, Iran and North Korea to be sent to President Donald Trump for approval. Sen. Bob Corker announced the deal in a statement late Wednesday, saying it came after discussions with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Corker had earlier objected to including the North Korean sanctions, initially favoring to address that issue in a separate bill. But he dropped those objections and said the House of Representatives would work on enhancing the North Korea language. The legislation also includes a provision giving Congress a fast-track procedure to disapprove of any moves the president makes to end the sanctions.

During weeks of negotiations, the Trump administration pushed back at what it saw as an attempt to limit the executive branch’s ability to unilaterally ease sanctions, making the case that it limits U.S. leverage in attempts to impact Russian behavior and build a better relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House has now expressed support.

“The president very much supports sanctions on those countries and wants to make sure that those remain, but at the same time wants to make sure that we get good deals. Those two things are both very important for the president,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday.

The Senate nearly unanimously passed a sanctions bill for Russia and Iran in June, and the House passed the bill targeting all three countries Tuesday by a vote of 419-3. Those margins make it likely that if Trump were to veto the bill, Congress would have enough votes to override and make it law.