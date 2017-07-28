World’s Richest Person? Not Bill Gates, But Jeff Bezos

The company also announced this year that it will acquire U.S. grocer Whole Foods, which could help expand Amazon’s online food-shopping services.

Bezos became the first multi-billionaire to surpass Gates in seven years, in monetary terms. Gates, who is 61, has been No. 1 for 18 of the past 22 years; he has stepped down from his former Microsoft chairmanship and now devotes more time to the charities that have received over $30 billion from him in recent years.

Amazon.com founder Bezos is only the sixth person to hold the “world’s richest” title in the 30 years that Forbes has been tracking personal fortunes. In addition to his huge holdings of Amazon.com stock, Bezos also personally owns The Washington Post corporation news and founded the space technology company Blue Origin.