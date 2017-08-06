Former National Security Officials: Leak of Trump Transcripts Could Cause Lasting Damage

Former senior members of the White House National Security Council say they are shocked at what they call the rare leak of full transcripts of phone calls between President Donald Trump and the leaders of Australia and Mexico, and are worried about the lasting effects it could have on American diplomacy. The transcripts, published by The Washington Post, revealed that Trump engaged in candid, disjointed and often contentious discussions with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during the early days of his administration. It is the latest in a torrent of embarrassing leaks of Trump’s private conversations with foreign leaders. Since becoming president, parts of Trump’s talks with the leaders of Russia, Britain, Germany and the Philippines also have been leaked to the media.

In fact, portions of Trump’s talks with Pena Nieto and Turnbull were leaked shortly after the calls took place in January. But the release of the complete transcripts represents an escalation, since those documents are highly restricted and accessible only to top officials, former NSC members say.

“It’s just such a high level of classification that you can’t easily forward something like this,” said Shamila Chaudhary, NSC director for Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2010-11. “It means someone went through a considerable amount of effort to either print it out and hand it to somebody or to print it out and scan it.”

Presidential calls

Presidential phone calls with foreign leaders are traditionally coordinated with the help of the NSC, which is made up of several hundred national security specialists — mostly career service officers on detail from other agencies — who advise the president on foreign policy and often assist him with practical diplomatic functions.

Typically, a handful of presidential advisers and NSC senior directors sit with the president in the Oval Office during such a phone call. Another one or two NSC staff members transcribe the conversation from downstairs in the White House, in the Situation Room. A translator is also sometimes present, if necessary.

The transcripts are then reviewed and distributed to 10 to 20 top White House leaders, former officials estimated. If relevant, the transcripts also are shared with as many as 20 to 30 senior leaders at other agencies, such as the State Department, Defense Department or CIA.

“It’s a pretty restricted circulation,” Mark Feierstein, former NSC senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs, remembered. “Some key people in the White House get to see it, and then it might go to Cabinet members. But in the other departments, it’s very, very restricted.”

Far-reaching impact

Even many former NSC staffers who are critical of Trump view the leaks as a major breach that could have lasting effects on U.S. diplomacy.