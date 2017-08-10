Mass Market Hopes for Battery-free Cell Phone Technology
August 10, 2017 by Editor
But researchers said there are plans to develop further prototypes, featuring a low-power screen for texting and even a basic camera. They also plan a version of the battery-free phone that uses a tiny solar cell to provide power.
The researchers plan to release a product in eight to nine months time, thought they would not give further details. One team member however, was prepared to give a glimpse of how their work will impact the future of cellphone technology.
“In the future every smartphone will come with a battery-free mode where you can at least make a voice call when your battery’s dead,” said the researcher.
The initiative is not the only one seeking to improve the way that mobile technology is powered. Researchers at the Universities of Bristol and Surrey in Britain, are developing supercapacitors, which they believe will eventually allow devices to charge in a period of a few minutes.
